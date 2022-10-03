Syracuse football: Game vs. NC State set for 3:30 pm ET kickoff on ACC Network

The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced

Top-25 battle in the Loud House.



Our game vs. NC State will kick at 3:30.



️ - https://t.co/9no6OD3uIv pic.twitter.com/nGHYt87PVb — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 3, 2022

Syracuse-NC State is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on the ACC Network. Notably, the Orange are set to host a ranked-vs-ranked matchup for the first time since 2001, assuming both teams are still ranked next week.

Of course, this is notable for a primary reasons. The primary one is that the 3:30 kickoff time and the network selection pretty much removes the possibility of Syracuse hosting College Gameday. And with ESPN going to Kansas this weekend, Syracuse remains one of seven Power Five schools to never host the football edition of ESPN’s flagship Saturday morning show.

With ESPN's @CollegeGameDay headed to Kansas next week, that will leave just seven Power 5 schools that have yet to host the show: Cal, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia. — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 2, 2022

Nonetheless, the Orange now know when their time is to start hunting for that elusive sixth win.