Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Wagner and first half Syracuse football season recap

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 for the first time since 1987, ranked in both the AP and Coach’s Poll, and are headed into the bye with the best possible outcome to start the season. This is weird.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

How many GA’s has Nick Saban eaten when they asked for 10 minute running clock quarters?

We bring up the Syracuse’s history vs FCS team and where this victory sits in terms of domination.

We talk about the importance of Matthew Bergeron to the offensive line.

We talk about the positives from the game: game script and backups who stood up.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) We talk about the negatives from the Wagner game, including keeping the starters in the game a bit too long for our liking.

Syracuse is ranked 22 in the AP Poll!

Steve puts it out there: Syracuse Men’s Soccer is a National Title Contender

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.