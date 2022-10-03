 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse fall sports update: football isn’t the only top 25 team in the 315

Let’s see how the Orange fared this weekend

By Kevin M Wall
The calendar turns to October and the Syracuse Orange fall sports have turned around their 2021 struggles so far in 2022.

Field Hockey

Syracuse bounced back and swept the weekend. First, the #13 Orange took out #16 Boston College 3-0 and then they followed that with a 2-1 overtime win over #18 James Madison on Sunday.

Syracuse is now 10-2 (2-1 in ACC) on the season and next week they host Stanford and Cornell. The Cornell game will also feature the jersey retirement of Julie Williamson.

Women’s Soccer

The Syracuse women are in their first slump of the season. After losing 1-0 at Wake Forest, the Orange have now been shut out in three of their last four games.

Syracuse (8-4, 1-3) will play at Boston College and Virginia this week as they look to get the offense on-track again.

Volleyball

Syracuse remains undefeated in ACC play after winning at Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Against Wake, Syracuse rallied after dropping the first two sets. Polina Shemanova led the team in kills in both matches.

The Orange are now 4-0 in conference and will host Notre Dame and Louisville next week.

Men’s Soccer

The 7th ranked Orange moved to 3-1 in the ACC with a 3-0 win at Virginia Tech. Syracuse is defending well this season and this week they welcome Cornell and Wake Forest to the SU Soccer Stadium.

Cross-Country

The teams are off until October 14th but both men’s and women’s squads jumped into the top 15 of the coaches poll.

Ice Hockey

Syracuse split a weekend series at Merrimack. The good news is that Britni Smith got her first win as Orange head coach. The bad news is that Syracuse has only scored three goals in their first three games of 22-23. The Orange will look to get their offense going when they play a home and home series with St. Lawrence.

