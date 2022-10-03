Syracuse football: What’s college football saying about the Orange after week 5?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for an undefeated team and ranked team.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse is ranked 22nd in the AP poll and up four spots to 21st in the Coaches Poll this week. It’s the first time Syracuse has been in the AP poll since 2019.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine to the 58th spot with the offense 68th while the defense ranks 51st. The Orange are ranked between Coastal Carolina and Memphis.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse up five to 35th between Miami and Texas A&M. The FPI continues to predict that the Orange will reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility of 99.5% now.
Syracuse.com
The Orange moves up two to 4th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and Florida State.
Wagner got a nice game check to come to Central New York, but here’s hoping the restructured NCAA governance model puts an end to these FBS-FCS sacrificial matchups in the future.
The idea that these games should be moved to become spring games or even exhibition games in the pre-season would seem to make sense.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up six spots this week and now sits 22nd between Mississippi State and LSU.
The Athletic
The Orange move up six spots again this week to 23rd in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between this week. which places them between Baylor and Illinois
Awards
Sean Tucker was named to PFF’s Team of the Week and somehow Garrett Shrader’s perfect day wasn’t good enough....
ACC Week Five Scores
Louisville 33 Boston College 34
Wake Forest 31 Florida State 21
Virginia Tech 10 North Carolina 41
Wagner 0 Syracuse 59
Virginia 17 Duke 38
NC State 20 Clemson 30
Georgia Tech 26 Pitt 21
ACC Week Six Schedule
Louisville at Virginia
Virginia Tech at Pitt
North Carolina at Miami
Duke at Georgia Tech
Clemson at Boston College
Army at Wake Forest
Florida State at NC State
