Syracuse football: What’s college football saying about the Orange after week 5?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for an undefeated team and ranked team.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 22nd in the AP poll and up four spots to 21st in the Coaches Poll this week. It’s the first time Syracuse has been in the AP poll since 2019.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine to the 58th spot with the offense 68th while the defense ranks 51st. The Orange are ranked between Coastal Carolina and Memphis.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up five to 35th between Miami and Texas A&M. The FPI continues to predict that the Orange will reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility of 99.5% now.

Syracuse.com

The Orange moves up two to 4th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and Florida State.

Wagner got a nice game check to come to Central New York, but here’s hoping the restructured NCAA governance model puts an end to these FBS-FCS sacrificial matchups in the future.

The idea that these games should be moved to become spring games or even exhibition games in the pre-season would seem to make sense.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up six spots this week and now sits 22nd between Mississippi State and LSU.

The Athletic

The Orange move up six spots again this week to 23rd in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between this week. which places them between Baylor and Illinois

Awards

Sean Tucker was named to PFF’s Team of the Week and somehow Garrett Shrader’s perfect day wasn’t good enough....

ACC Week Five Scores

Louisville 33 Boston College 34

Wake Forest 31 Florida State 21

Virginia Tech 10 North Carolina 41

Wagner 0 Syracuse 59

Virginia 17 Duke 38

NC State 20 Clemson 30

Georgia Tech 26 Pitt 21

ACC Week Six Schedule

Louisville at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Pitt

North Carolina at Miami

Duke at Georgia Tech

Clemson at Boston College

Army at Wake Forest

Florida State at NC State