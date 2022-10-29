Syracuse football: Orange have enjoyed success as favorites this season

It has to be refreshing for Syracuse Orange fans to see Steve’s pieces every Monday and, more often than not, find out that ‘Cuse is favored in their next football game. That was the case again this week, marking the sixth time in eight matchups that the Orange are expected to win.

The best part? Based on the odds set by DraftKings SportsBook, SU lived up to the hype in each of their first five opportunities. After a year where there were so many games just out of reach, ‘Cuse took care of business against UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Staten Island’s JV team (who admittedly have won a game since then), and a ranked NC State.

The guys on the opposing sideline haven’t been so lucky. Notre Dame has not one but two embarrassing home losses in games where they were projected to win by more than two scores.

The Irish also have only played two road games so far (three if you count a neutral site matchup against BYU), and the last time they were up against a “True 12th Man,” they faltered big time against Ohio State. Now I’m not saying that the Horseshoe and the Dome are exactly on the same noise level - but another capacity crowd can gladly make me eat my words this afternoon.

Regardless of what you thought of the Orange entering the season, you have to admit that where they’re at now is quite impressive. To be favored against one of the biggest names in the sport, even one in a down year, is no small feat. But here they are anyway, not short on confidence after a tough loss and clearly capable of being something special down the stretch.

Do you think Syracuse keeps up its recent success?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.