Game Thread; #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)

By Kevin M Wall
Virginia v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange are hoping to start the Halloween weekend off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Syracuse has another opportunity to impress a national television audience- this time from inside the raucous JMA Wireless Dome.

As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.

Go Orange!

