Syracuse cross-country ready for this morning’s ACC Championships

Today’s the day we officially kick off ACC Championship season as the Syracuse Orange cross-country teams are in Virginia for this morning’s ACC XC Championships.

On the women’s side, the #1 NC State Wolfpack will be looking for their 7th-straight conference title and they should have it pretty easy today. #6 Notre Dame and #8 North Carolina might push the Wolfpack enough that it could take more than 20 points to win this year. The #15 Syracuse squad was fourth last year and matching that finish in 2022 will require the top five to run together over the 6k Panorama Farms course.

The #16 Orange men were 2nd last season but this year the ACC is deeper with six teams in the top 20. Defending champ #6 Notre Dame and #8 Wake Forest are the favorites with #12 NC State, #13 Virginia and #18 North Carolina also looking to keep the Irish from a three-peat.

The #ACCXC Championship returns tomorrow! Who will bring home some hardware for their school?



The men’s 8k race starts at 10:40 and the women will follow at 11:30. Live results will be available here and the meet will be shown live on the ACC Network. We’ll have a full recap early next week.