Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Notre Dame

The (6-1) Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1 )look to start a new winning streak tomorrow afternoon when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) visit.

It’s an Orange Out and the capacity crowd will be hoping to start Halloween weekend off with a win.....otherwise it will be a wasted afternoon that could have been spent raking leaves.

Here’s what we think will happen:

Christian

Syracuse 34, Notre Dame 24

If Monday’s Babers presser is anything to go by, the coaching staff has analyzed and figured out how to avoid the mistakes that led to Syracuse’s second half collapse. Also, while Notre Dame’s defense is good, the Fighting Irish aren’t at the same level as Clemson’s defense. And with a similar offensive philosophy between Notre Dame and Clemson, Tony White should have a good idea on how to scheme against the Fighting Irish this weekend. This isn’t the same Notre Dame team that Syracuse has faced in the past decade, and finally the Orange are in position to take advantage of that.

Kevin

Syracuse 31, Notre Dame 27

After last week the Orange will get Sean Tucker the ball early and often. I do think he’ll catch a number of passes as Syracuse looks to get him out in space. I’m also looking for Syracuse to dial up something deep down the seam to a receiver other than Oronde Gadsden. Michael Mayer will be a problem all afternoon, but late in the game Justin Barron steps in front of him to seal the win.

Steve

Syracuse 31, Notre Dame 24

The Irish will lean on Mayer as expected (worked last week, why fix what isn’t broke on film?), but Tony White will dial up enough with the rest of the defense to have the Orange on track to win the game. The Orange offense is the first to crack thirty against Notre Dame and shows why Sean Tucker is Sean Tucker. Hell, maybe they even use a receiver not named Oronde Gadsden to win this one?

Mike

Syracuse 27, Notre Dame 22

Both defenses are good enough to limit the opponent’s best receiver (Oronde Gadsden and Michael Mayer), so this game should be won in the trenches. Count on Sean Tucker rebounding and putting up a pleasing performance with a pair of TDs. Shrader’s legs keep ND guessing while Drew Pyne’s inability to get mobile lets the Orange stack the box and disrupt the Irish attack. Halloween Ends before it even begins and ‘Cuse climbs back into the Top 15.

Andy

Syracuse 26, Notre Dame 13

In a game where there’s a real chance that the Orange can make a statement on their status in the top 25 for the rest of the season, I think that a sold out home crowd and motivated Sean Tucker puts the Orange in control of this game from start to finish. QB’s have had issues in the newly renovated Dome, and nothing about Pyne’s games to date makes me think he will be able to succeed if the crowd creates the home field advantage we saw two weeks ago.