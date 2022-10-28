TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse football fans set expectations for rest of season

Welcome back for another results reveal for our latest TNIAAM Survey, part of the SB Nation Reacts series. And after a close loss to Clemson, the Syracuse Orange outlook for the rest of the season is getting clearer and clearer.

Let’s get to the results:

What, no love for our beloved northeast bowls? Syracuse should have an advantage anyway since they can practice outside in the snow if needed. ‘Cuse fans are still thinking big, however, as an Orange bowl appearance is still a very real possibility.

No surprise here, and at the very least, Dino Babers said this week that Tucker’s lack of carries has been “addressed.” Also, shoutout to the 1% of Notre Dame fans that responded to our survey this week. We hope you enjoy your stay here. Tell Mike Brey we want JJ Starling back.

Don’t look at our preseason record predictions. Especially mine. Let’s just say any of these is far better that what we thought three months ago.

It’s nice to see Sub-Zero say “GET OVER HERE” to things (namely footballs thrown by opposing quarterbacks) instead of Scorpion.

...

