Syracuse football: How to watch Week 9 matchup vs Notre Dame

Teams: 16/16 Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 29, 12:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slight 2.5 favorites right now.

TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956

Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down

Rivalry: 7-3, Notre Dame

Current Streak: 4, Notre Dame

First Meeting: The two programs met for the first time way back in 1914 playing at Cartier Field in South Bend. The Fighting Irish shut out the visiting Orange 20-0 in the final game of the season for both teams. Notre Dame finished the 1914 campaign with a 6-2 record, while Syracuse’s record stood at 5-3-2 at season’s end.

Last Meeting: Ian Book balled out in his last home game for Notre Dame, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two more as the Fighting Irish dominated throughout for a 45-21 victory in South Bend to end the 2020 season.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 35-44) | Notre Dame - Marcus Freeman (first year, 4-4)

Coach Bio: Freeman earned two second-team All-Big Ten awards as a linebacker at Ohio State in 2007 and 2008. He was a fifth round draft pick by the Chicago Bears and bounced around with three other organizations before retiring due to a medical condition. He started his coaching career as a grad assistant with Ohio State before taking linebacker coaching jobs at Kent State and Purdue. Freeman would be promoted to co-defensive coordinator with the Boilermakers in 2016 before moving to Cincinnati to take the same position. After notable success with the Bearcats, he moved to Notre Dame in 2021 to become defensive coordinator before being promoted to Head Coach after Brian Kelly’s shocking move to LSU.

Last Year: Notre Dame’s lone blip on the 2021 season was a loss to Cincinnati, a win that almost certainly put the Bearcats in the CFP. The Fighting Irish won every other game to complete a one-loss season. Kelly took the LSU job after the regular season ended, leaving Freeman to coach Notre Dame’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. The Fighting Irish lost 37-35 to the Cowboys.

Last Game: Notre Dame rebounded from a Stanford loss to take care of UNLV 44-21. Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs led the way with 130 yards on the ground.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: A slow start to the season isn’t stopping Michael Mayer from turning heads at the next level. The talented tight end has over 100 yards receiving in two of the last three games for Notre Dame.

If Syracuse Wins: I always knew scheduling Notre Dame was a great idea.

If Syracuse Loses: Who forgot to call Marshall for a scouting report?

Fun Fact: This will be Notre Dame’s first visit to Syracuse since 2003. The Orange defeated the Fighting Irish 38-12 on that day, with Walter Reyes scoring all five touchdowns for Syracuse.

