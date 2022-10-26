FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Location: South Bend, IN

Students: 8,854 students who can’t believe their Yankees get swept like that.

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

NEW Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff realized that some of what’s missing in these games is that the Orange aren’t playing for any rivalry trophies and they are out to fix that injustice. Each week the winner of the FNSI will get to take home a new trophy. This week we give you

The 1987 Heisman Trophy

Come on folks..you had to see this one coming. The biggest failure of the Greg Robinson era was not taking this back to Syracuse after he upset the Irish. This week we say it’s time for Tim Brown to show up with his stolen Heisman and put it on the line. Irish win and he can keep his fraudulent award, but Syracuse wins and it comes home where it belonged all this time - in Don McPherson’s arms.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Not a lot to go with in terms of flow here, but it looks Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff gets edged out by Blake Grupe

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Hannah Storm vs Beth Mowins

It’s the battle of sportscasters this week. Two women who have broken new ground in the field with their work covering the NBA and NFL.

Advantage: Push

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoIrish

Simple and clean.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up (now easier to compare thanks to Michael’s discovery of the image slider):

Al Golden looks like a guy who wears a white dress shirt on a humid Miami Saturday afternoon

Tony White looks like a guy who knows that you leave the tie at home when it’s 90 and humid.

Advantage: Syracuse because a white shirt and tie in the Miami sun is just wrong

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Syracuse gets the opening kick-off and hands it to Sean Tucker six straight times. He breaks the final one for a long touchdown and Dino holds his arms out and says “Are you not entertained?” Marcus Freeman yells back “Actually no, I’m not!”

Dino feels bad so he sits Tucker down for the rest of the half. Everyone in the JMA Dome is booing and screaming and finally Tucker can’t take it so he goes out on defense, intercepts a deep pass and runs it back for another touchdown. Babers decides that he will just play Tucker on offense, defense and special teams. Tucker ends up with six touchdowns and eight extra-point makes to give him 44 points on the afternoon.