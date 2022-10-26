Syracuse men’s basketball: Joe Girard Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team attained their first preseason awards nod.

Joe Girard III is one of 20 NCAA Division I players named to the 2022-2023 Jerry West Award Watch List. Girard is one of five players from the ACC to be named to the watch list, alongside Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Isaiah Wong (Miami, FL), Terquavion Smith (NC State), and Dane Goodwin (Notre Dame),

The West Award honors the top shooting guard in Division I college basketball. The West Award Watch List was selected by a committee of top college basketball personnel, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Each of the student-athletes nominated for this honor has emulated Jerry West’s skillset on the court and should be extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our committee, alongside Mr. West, are honored to watch this exceptional group this season.”

Girard enters this season after a strong campaign in 2021-2022. Last season, JGIII finished first on the team in assists, steals, and three-point percentage, while ending as the third-best scorer for the Orange. Among the rest of the ACC, he finished top-10 in the conference in assists, steals, and three-point percentage.

Fan voting begins on Friday, October 28th for all of the 20 selected players. The West Award Watch List will be narrowed down to 10 players in late January, and then down to five in late February. The Hall of Fame selection committee and Jerry West will present the award in March.

Previous West Award winners in recent years include Johnny Davis (Wisconsin; 2022), Chris Duarte (Oregon; 2021), RJ Barrett (Duke; 2019), Buddy Hield (Oklahoma; 2016), and D’Angelo Russell (Ohio State; 2015).