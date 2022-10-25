Syracuse women’s basketball: 2022-23 team captains announced

O Captain! My Captain! Several members of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team are ready to emerge as leaders with the next season nearing.

The team announced that Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will serve as captains for the 2022-2023 season. The announcement is according to a press release from Olivia Coiro, SU’s Assistant Director of Athletic Communications.

In the press release, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack showed strong praise for the team’s newly-selected captains.

“Dyaisha (Fair), Teisha (Hyman), and Kyra (Wood) will work hard together to build unity, toughness, and passion for our great University,” said coach Legette-Jack. “Please join our captains with support, love, and encouragement as we begin our journey together. We fight on!”

Teisha Hyman is the only captain returning from the 2021-2022 roster. Hyman led the Orange in points, rebounds, assists, and steals last season. In the ACC, Hyman was considered an honorable mention for the All-ACC team and finished five in the conference in scoring (16.2 PPG).

Dyaisha Fair joins her former coach after three seasons with the Buffalo Bulls. During her Buffalo tenure, Fair was top five in points per game in two of her three years, ranking fourth last season. Fair was named to the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, which is handed out to the best women’s collegiate point guard towards the end of the season. Most recently, Fair was voted as one of the ACC Newcomer Watch List, which honors players making their debut within the conference.

Kyra Wood enters her sophomore year after playing last season for the Temple Owls. In her freshman year, Wood played sparingly but started in eight of Temple’s final nine games in 2022. Wood suited up for 25 of the Owls’ 28 games, finishing second on the team in blocks and serving as a critical defensive anchor and rebounder.

Syracuse will suit up for an exhibition game on Thursday, November 3rd against LeMoyne before opening their season on Monday, November 7th against Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome.