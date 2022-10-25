Syracuse fall sports update: Orange teams continue to shine

We are approaching ACC Championship season and several Syracuse Orange sports are getting in prime position so let’s check our Olympic sports update.

Field Hockey

After dropping a 6-1 decision at #1 North Carolina, Syracuse returned home to beat #4 Louisville (3-2) and #19 Rutgers (4-3) to finish 9-0 at home this season. Quirine Comans is 2nd in the ACC with 37 points on the season.

Syracuse is now 14-3 (4-3 in ACC) on the season and they travel to Wake Forest to conclude the regular season Friday. The ACC Tournament is next week at Duke.

Women’s Soccer

After a 1-1 tie against Clemson, Syracuse dropped a pair of 2-0 games on the road at Pitt and Virginia Tech. The Orange host NC State on Thursday to conclude the season.

Syracuse (8-7-2, 1-5-2) has already clinched a .500 season, the first since 2016.

In alumni news, former Syracuse keeper Courtney Brosnan stopped this penalty to help Ireland’s women’s national team defeat Scotland and advance to the 2023 World Cup.

Been doing this since 2015 @court_brosnan18 World Cup Bound https://t.co/LMDZcpTJZW — Kamal Miller (@KMillz_00) October 12, 2022

Volleyball

Syracuse went 2-2 on a four-game road trip. The Orange got wins against North Carolina and Clemson while dropping matches to NC State and Georgia Tech. Syracuse is 10-10 on the season, 6-4 in ACC play.

The Orange will host Florida State and Miami this weekend.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse clinched the ACC Atlantic Division with a 1-1 tie at NC State. This means the Orange (12-2-2, 5-1-1) will host an ACC Quarterfinal match.

Division Champs



‘Cuse secures the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014 ⚽️#DareToDream pic.twitter.com/k67i2FhnY7 — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) October 23, 2022

Syracuse hosts Boston College in their regular season home finale.

Cross-Country

Syracuse prepares for this Friday’s ACC Championships at Virginia. The men’s race will start at 10:30 with the women’s race following at 11:30. Both will be broadcast on ACCNX and we’ll have a recap on the site.

The Orange squads both finished 13th at the Nuttycombe Invitational at Wisconsin and have out-performed pre-season expectations, especially on the women’s side.

The #15 Syracuse women will be battling Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Virginia for the 2nd spot behind the heavily-favored NC State Wolfpack. The #16 men will be battling Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Virginia and UNC.

Ice Hockey

Syracuse dropped three straight games to Clarkson but last weekend in Lake Placid, they got a shootout win over Holy Cross. The Orange open conference play this week with a two-game series against RIT.

Best of luck to these teams as they hit an important point in the schedule.