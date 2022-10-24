Syracuse football: Orange open as favorites at home against Notre Dame

This week the Syracuse Orange took a trip into Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers, and almost came out shocking the country. The squad was 13.5 point underdogs, on the road, in a place that an opponent hasn’t won in years. They came within a last second play of pulling off the upset. I recap what happened on that stage to set the following stage:

Syracuse has opened as the favorites this Saturday against Notre Dame per the DraftKings SportsBook. The line has since moved from the -1 opening to currently sit at Syracuse, -3. A field goal favorite (home team standard) against a Notre Dame team that sits at 4-3 on the year and is coming off a high scoring win against UNLV.

The Orange covered against the spread last week as mentioned, moving them to 6-1 on the year in both record, and against the odds. Notre dame currently is sitting at 3-4 against the spread, failing to cover more often than not.

The over/under opened at 46 and is now sitting at 45.5 on DraftKings. Syracuse hasn’t been nearly as good at hitting the total points mark, only 2-5 hitting the over.

Notre Dame leads the overall series 7-2 and have won the last four, since the 2008 Greg Robinson upset of Charlie Weis in South Bend. The Irish did win the first contest between the two schools way back in 1914, as Buck O’Neill’s Syracuse squad lost 20-0 to a Jesse Harper coached Notre Dame at Archibold Stadium when it was but a wee 7 years old.

