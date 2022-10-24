 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...

It did, unfortunately, but also we look at the bright side?

By Steve Haller and Christian De Guzman
Syracuse v Clemson Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange are 6-1. Oh and they’re ranked No. 16 in the country. A tough loss against Clemson has some weird tastes in everyone’s mouths. Christian, and Steve break it all down...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • We had a Clemson game...
  • Tucker time, or was it?
  • What do you want Syracuse to be?
  • We don’t get to be ‘Bama
  • Defense talk. Because they’re good.
  • Reasons why we lost... because there’s a few.
  • Offensive Line talk
  • Notre Dame lines and “Is Syracuse Good?”
  • Hoops talk! Exhibitions galore!
  • Soccer talk!
