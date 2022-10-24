Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...

The Syracuse Orange are 6-1. Oh and they’re ranked No. 16 in the country. A tough loss against Clemson has some weird tastes in everyone’s mouths. Christian, and Steve break it all down...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We had a Clemson game...
- Tucker time, or was it?
- What do you want Syracuse to be?
- We don’t get to be ‘Bama
- Defense talk. Because they’re good.
- Reasons why we lost... because there’s a few.
- Offensive Line talk
- Notre Dame lines and “Is Syracuse Good?”
- Hoops talk! Exhibitions galore!
- Soccer talk!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
