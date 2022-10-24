Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...

The Syracuse Orange are 6-1. Oh and they’re ranked No. 16 in the country. A tough loss against Clemson has some weird tastes in everyone’s mouths. Christian, and Steve break it all down...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We had a Clemson game...

Tucker time, or was it?

What do you want Syracuse to be?

We don’t get to be ‘Bama

Defense talk. Because they’re good.

Reasons why we lost... because there’s a few.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Offensive Line talk

Notre Dame lines and “Is Syracuse Good?”

Hoops talk! Exhibitions galore!

Soccer talk!

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.