What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 8?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. How much did the Orange get penalized for the six-point loss to the Clemson Tigers? Let’s find out.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 16th in both the AP and the Coaches Poll this week. The Orange dropped two spots in both.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops two to the 40th spot with the offense 61st while the defense ranks 31st. The Orange are ranked between Iowa State and NC State. This week’s opponent, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rank 46th with their offense 67th and defense 35th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up six spots to 18th between Baylor and Wake Forest. The FPI still predicts that the Orange will reach 9 wins with a 7.7% chance of winning out. Notre Dame is 21st in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

Once again the Orange stays at 3rd in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and North Carolina.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down three spots this week and now sits 16th between Utah and Illinois. Notre Dame is ranked 49th.

The Athletic

The Orange drop three spots this week to 18th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Illinois and Tulane this week. They rank Notre Dame 44th this week which is blasphemous.

ACC Week Eight Scores

Virginia 16 Georgia Tech 9

Pitt 10 Louisville 24

Syracuse 21 Clemson 27

Duke 45 Miami 21

BC 15 Wake Forest 43

ACC Week Nine Schedule

Virginia Tech at NC State

Georgia Tech at Florida State

BC at UConn

Miami at Virginia

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Louisville

Pitt at North Carolina