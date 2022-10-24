Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange ranked 10th in ACC preseason poll

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball was selected to finish 10th in the ACC in the league’s preseason conference poll. The poll was voted on by the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel, which is made up of the conference’s 15 coaches and an additional 45 selected voters.

In 2021-2022, Syracuse finished 12th in the ACC with a 4-14 record against conference play. In the First Round of last year’s ACC Tournament, the Orange lost to the Clemson Tigers 88-69.

In the first edition of the AP preseason poll, five ACC teams ranked inside the top 25, including three who ranked in the top 10.

Louisville is projected by the Blue Ribbon Panel to finish first in the ACC. Three other teams in the conference received first-place votes.

Here are the results of the ACC preseason poll. (Note: first-place votes are in parenthesis)

2022 Women’s Basketball ACC Preseason Poll (60 total votes)

1. Louisville (31), 1068 points

2. Virginia Tech (17), 984 points

3. NC State (8), 963 points

4. Notre Dame (4), 942 points

5. North Carolina, 895 points

6. Miami, 674 points

7. Duke, 627 points

8. Georgia Tech, 623 points

9. Florida State, 553 points

10. Syracuse, 379 points

11. Virginia, 303 points

12. Clemson, 275 points

13. Boston College, 271 points

14. Wake Forest, 256 points

15. Pittsburgh, 187 points

Syracuse opens the season next Thursday when they host the LeMoyne Dolphins in an exhibition game.