Game Thread: #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) vs #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0)

The Syracuse Orange are looking to stay as they head down to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers with first place in the ACC on the line. It’s the biggest regular season game of the Dino Babers era
As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.
- Everything you need to know: Game time, TV info, history and more
- TNIAAM gives you four things to watch
- A bowl game is official now so we track where the Orange are projected to go
- Christian handed out grades from the NC State game
- Mike gave us a recap of quotes from the Syracuse players before today’s game and they aren’t scared of the moment
- Mike compared this Syracuse season to some of the best in school history
- #FakeNunes: Syracuse vs Clemson
- Prediction time: Are any of the #disloyalidiots picking Syracuse?
Go Orange!
