 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) vs #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0)

If this is our Cinderella’s Ball, we don’t want it to hit midnight

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Football: Clemson at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange are looking to stay as they head down to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers with first place in the ACC on the line. It’s the biggest regular season game of the Dino Babers era

As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on anything you might have missed this week.

Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...