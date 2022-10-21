Syracuse football: Clemson predictions and poll

The #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) and the #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0) will meet tomorow at Noon in the biggest ACC of the 2022 season. We believe that this website has never had a football matchup of unbeaten teams this late into October but we aren’t entirely sure that Sean Keeley isn’t a character created by a member of the 1987 Orange squad to make sure no one forgot that Don McPherson was robbed of the Heisman.

Anyway it’s a huge game tomorrow and a big opportunity for Syracuse to give a clear answer to the question all college football Sickos are asking “Is Syracuse Good?”

Let’s get to our predictions.

Andy

Syracuse 25, Clemson 24

Yeah, I’m fully aboard the optimistic train here and it does feel odd. Clemson’s dominance this season has come from dominating the middle eight and doing everything else very simply and effectively at a higher level than their opponents. But against Wake Forest (the one team that has pushed them this year) there’s a recipe for success I think Dino and the Orange can execute on; Don’t lose the middle eight (coaching staff), avoid/mitigate the pass rush with your line and QB (offensive line’s improvement and Shrader/Anae motion schemes forcing indecision), have a running back who can fight for tough yards (Sean Tucker), and have at least one wide out capable of balling out (Oronde Gadsden). It’s a tall order, but this is one of the few times the matchups Syracuse usually can’t exploit have proven in past games they could be used on Saturday.

Christian

Clemson 31, Syracuse 17

What concerns me about this game is that Syracuse hasn’t had to face a double-threat running attack like Will Shipley and DJ Uiagalelei yet. The Orange have faced running quarterbacks before, but no running back carries the same quality as Shipley. Syracuse’s run defense is the biggest knock on Tony White’s Mob, and this is their hardest challenge. On the flip side, this is the first hostile environment this team is facing. That will play with the offense that has struggled with penalties and consistency. Add it all together, and Syracuse needs to focus from the first whistle in order to pull the upset.

Mike

Clemson 34, Syracuse 23

The incredible start to the season could hit a speed bump in Death Valley. The Orange have not faced a hostile crowd yet this season (sorry UConn) and are being thrown right at one of the fiercest in the nation, all while still trying to synch up the five o-linemen. There are also a lot of banged up bodies on the defense and even if Garrett Williams does play, the Tigers spread the ball around so fluidly on offense that containing everyone seems out of the question. It’s going to take near-perfect execution on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset, but the Mob just seems too depleted for that to happen. I’ve said it before: prove me wrong.

Steve

Clemson 31, Syracuse 20

Pretty sure this one’s going to end the way most people are expecting it to, but I do see the Orange keeping it tighter than the spread. With the way the injury room looks, they’ll need a perfect game to keep the Tigers at bay, and with that defensive front, even the improved offensive line could be in for a long day. Also, Will Shipley is a step different than many if not all of the running backs that Syracuse has faced this year and will stretch a depleted defensive front six for the Orange in how he’s utilized.

Kevin

Clemson 23, Syracuse 20

This game will probably turn into a shoot-out of over 90 points now, but I really think the defenses will win the day. Syracuse needs to stay out of third and long or else the Clemson pass rush will have a field day. Clemson needs to do the same because I don’t think they have the wide receivers to win battles against the Orange secondary, even if Garrett Williams is out. This one comes down to which quarterback/running back duo makes the most plays. The Orange battle for 60 minutes, but two trips to the red zone which turn into field goals instead of touchdowns sends them to their first loss of 2022.

Now it’s your turn, what do you think will happen tomorrow?