Are the Syracuse Orange a College Football Playoff dark horse?

I think it's safe to say that most Syracuse Orange football fans have had their expectations exceeded so far with the inspiring 6-0 start. But just how far can this year’s team go?

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the No. 14 Orange have an outside chance of making it all the way to the College Football Playoff. They are currently +2200 to make the postseason and -20000 to miss them.

Now let’s be honest for a second: nobody thought SU would be in this position. But now the Orange have a chance to shock the world even further by running the gauntlet.

Syracuse would have to win out to really have a shot at making the dance, and that all starts with the toughest game remaining on their schedule. The No. 5 Clemson Tigers remain favorites to win the ACC, and they’re also vying for an all-time conference record this weekend: a 38th-straight home win. ‘Cuse still has the third-best odds to take home their first-ever ACC crown.

There will be some movement in the Top 4 down the stretch, as No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee, as well as No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan, will face off and try to end each other’s undefeated season. The same will happen tomorrow between the two ACC unbeatens, and whoever is still standing ought to be in position to move up later in the season.

The rest of the way will still be a challenge for an SU squad already missing several pieces. They only have two more home games compared to four on the road, and one of those trips away from the Dome is at No. 13 Wake Forest. Of those six opponents, only Boston College currently has a losing record.

Meanwhile, TCU, UCLA, and Ole Miss, all undefeated teams ranked above SU, will also face two other ranked teams each during the back half of their schedules.

Do you think the Orange can pull off the unthinkable?

