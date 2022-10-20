Syracuse football: previewing Clemson with Shakin the Southland

With the Syracuse Orange heading down to take on the Clemson Tigers we asked Clemson blog Shakin the Southland to join us and preview the game.

First place in the ACC Atlantic is on the line and STS writer Matt Goldin was kind enough to share his thoughts on the Orange from Clemson’s perspective.

TNIAAM: What’s the most noticeable change for DJ Uiagalelei between last year and now? Was bringing in Cade Klubnik the spark that elevated his game, or is it more just experience?

Shakin the Southland: The big thing for DJ is he’s playing confident. There’s been a lot of times this year when pressure has hit him and he still makes the play. That wasn’t happening last year. He looks comfortable and like he’s having fun again.

TNIAAM: After facing Jordan Travis, what lessons can Clemson apply to slowing down Garrett Shrader?

STS: The crazy thing with Travis last week was Clemson only had two sacks, because Travis was able to keep plays alive with his feet. I really hope Clemson can clamp down on that this go around.

TNIAAM: Last season Will Shipley had 16 receptions. He’s already matched that total so what is Clemson doing to try and get the ball in his hands more often?

STS: Clemson got definitely threw to Shipley more last week, but overall I think this year has been definitely about knowing what we have in a weapon and getting the ball to him more. He was a freshman last year so it took a few weeks before we started feeding him more. I’d also say another thing, unfortunately, is that running back Kobe Pace is dealing with an ankle injury. Hopefully he’ll be back soon, but for the time being, it’s definitely Ship and Phillip Mafah’s show, and Mafah is more of the power back, while Ship can be used in the passing game.

TNIAAM: What aspect of the Syracuse offense is the most concerning heading into this game?

STS: I feel like Cuse is always ready to adapt to a team’s weakness. Their super well coached and always seem to have a gameplan to give the opponent fits.

TNIAAM: Tony White’s defense is allowing 268 yards per game and is known for bringing pressure from a variety of blitzes. How do you expect the Clemson offense to attack the Orange?

STS: A huge improvement from DJ is his ability to throw under pressure, so I imagine we see that. If he can get the ball out quick we should be good. But if his WRs can’t get open, it definitely worries me.

TNIAAM: What’s your prediction for the game?

STS: I’m thinking like Clemson 35 Cuse 24. I think like FSU, Clemson will explode in the middle 8, but could struggle elsewhere.

Thanks Matt and again check out Shakin the Southland for more on the Clemson perspective on this week’s game.