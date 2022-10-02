Syracuse football ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll

One week after sneaking onto the Coaches’ Poll at No. 25, the 5-0 Syracuse Orange have found themselves on the AP Poll as well. Today’s latest rankings have ‘Cuse in the No.22 spot, passing conference foes Florida State and Pitt, who both lost yesterday.

Breaking into the @AP_Top25!



The Orange are #22 this week. pic.twitter.com/r53mM1taRZ — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 2, 2022

This comes after Syracuse blew out Wagner 59-0 in what was an absolute bloodbath on both sides of the ball. SU has outscored opponents 192-70 through the first five weeks, surrendering the fewest points out of all ACC teams. They had 22 votes in last week’s poll.

It is the first time the Orange are ranked by the Associated Press since Week 2 of the 2019 season, when they were at No. 21. They’ll have a prime opportunity to defend that ranking against NC State immediately after the bye. The Wolfpack sit at No. 14 and will likely still be ranked themselves entering Week 8.

‘Cuse also jumped to No. 21 in the Coaches’ Poll this week.

2022 has been the hottest start to a Syracuse football season since the near-perfect 1987 campaign. While the odds of something like that happening again remain low, I think most fans will be pleased with a 2018-esque finish.