Syracuse football: the next win will be the toughest

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 heading into the bye week. They’ve matched last season’s win total and are off to the best start since 1987.

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy (or pretty) but with one more win Syracuse will be able to claim this as a successful season. I know what some of you are going to say right now and let me just tell you this once again- if Syracuse finishes the year 6-6 it will be a successful season.

Will it hurt to come back from the bye and watch this team go 1-6 the rest of the way? Of course. Despite what some of you might think we’re all fans here. We want to see the teams and athletes do well and have success. We are excited about top 25 rankings, appearing in bowl projection or being talked about in a positive manner by college football media. We want the Orange to keep this ride going....but we’re also realistic.

There are no more locks the rest of the way, but there are winnable games if Syracuse can continue to find ways to battle through adversity and cash in on chances. Last year the Orange missed a bowl game because they let opportunities slip away against Florida State and Wake Forest. We spent months looking back at those games and talking about plays, penalties and coaching decisions.

This year’s team has built confidence and community. They’ve shown the ability to make plays when needed and to pick up their teammates when one side of the ball has struggled. Above all they’ve given us what we’ve wanted this year- a feeling that Syracuse football is competitive and worth our time and attention.

Now with one more win they can take another step on rebuilding the foundation to keep this program, and the vibes around it, where they are now.