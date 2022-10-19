Syracuse football: How to watch Week 8 matchup vs No. 5 Clemson

Teams: 14/14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) vs 5/5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 22, 12:00 pm

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Line: The Draftkings Line doesn’t think Syracuse has much of a chance, with the Orange sitting as 13.5 underdogs.

TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956

Clemson Blog: Shakin the Southland

Rivalry: 8-2, Clemson

Current Streak: 4, Clemson

First Meeting: Syracuse and Clemson first met on New Year’s Day in 1996 in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now known as TIAA Bank Field, the two programs played the first ever bowl game at the venue and Syracuse cruised to a 41-0 win. Donovan McNabb threw for 309 yards that day, 173 of which went to Marvin Harrison.

Last Meeting: Another game from last season where the Orange probably felt they could’ve won the game. A shanked Andre Szmyt field goal couldn’t send the game into overtime as Syracuse barely fell to Clemson at home 17-14. Garrett Shrader only went 16-36 with 129 yards.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 35-43) | Clemson - Dabo Swinney (14th year, 157-36)

Coach Bio: Swinney attended his native Alabama and joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He later received a scholarship for his final three seasons in Tuscaloosa and caught seven career passes for 81 yards. After his undergrad career finished, he joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a graduate assistant before coaching the wide receivers and tight ends at various points from 1993 to 2000. Swinney moved to Clemson in 2001 to coach the wide receivers before being named interim head coach midway through the 2008 season.

Since his promotion to the head coaching role, Swinney has only had one losing season in 2010. He’s led Clemson to bowl appearances in every season as a head coach, including College Football Playoff appearances in the past six seasons. Swinney has led the Tigers to four National Championship games in that span as well, winning two of those games.

Last Year: Clemson’s offense struggled for pretty much the entire first half of the season, especially after a lackluster defeat to the eventual national champions in Georgia. Losses to NC State and Pitt took the Tigers out of ACC title contention, with Clemson settling for a Cheez-it Bowl win over Iowa State to end the season.

Last Game: Clemson’s much-talked about “Middle 8” advantage took centerstage against Florida State as the Tigers seized control on either side of halftime to win 34-28. This all happened with Florida State out-gaining Clemson in total yards 460 to 370.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Will Shipley is starting to live up to his sky-high recruiting rank. He’s the reigning ACC rusher of the week after going for 121 yards on 20 carries along with six catches for 48 yards. He’s averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

If Syracuse Wins: We are your true Orange overlords now.

If Syracuse Loses: The College Football world breathes a sigh of relief as they no longer have to deal with the existential crisis of Syracuse in the CFP.

Fun Fact: A popular stat that’s been going around was first brought up by Nate Mink.

Ah, here we are:



The last time Syracuse was 6-0 and faced another 6-0 team or better came at 7-0 Penn State in 1959.



Syracuse won the national championship. — Nate Mink (@MinkNate) October 15, 2022

