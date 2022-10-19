Syracuse basketball picked eighth in preseason ACC poll

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the ACC in the preseason media poll. The poll was conducted at ACC Tipoff with votes from 101 media members.

North Carolina was picked to win the league, earning 90 of the 101 first place votes, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State to round out the top five. Syracuse returns two starters in Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards after finishing ninth in the league a season ago.

No Syracuse team members were selected for the Preseason All-ACC First Team or Second Team. No Syracuse freshmen received votes for Preseason Rookie of the Year.

See full preseason poll below.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses