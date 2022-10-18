Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting since the Orange clinched bowl eligibility for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update. Here you go

With six wins the Orange have reached The Notorious B.I.G level on our meter. In 2002, the Orange didn’t need to beg for One More Chance because they have sent a Warning to the rest of the ACC that they are ready to...win. Did you think we’d say die, that’s not what we want to have happen.

Anyway time for all of you to get this chorus stuck in your head...

Kick in the door, wearin’ the four-four

All you heard was Mikel don’t hit me no more

Kick in the door, wearin’ the four-four

All you heard was Marlowe don’t hit me no more

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl vs Kansas State Wildcats

This isn’t as exciting as it seemed two weeks ago but maybe we can get Dino in this photo op

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Orange Bowl vs Ole Miss Rebels

Hellooooo Lane

College Football News:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

How do you make another trip to Boston more appealing? Wavey the Angry Wave vs Otto the Surly Snow Squall

I made something I deeply regret. @SickosCommittee please validate me pic.twitter.com/eQvjyQdsbj — Plum Lord (@lordofplums) October 16, 2022

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

These two schools haven’t played since 1977 so at least this is a new match-up

Sports Illustrated

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU Tigers

A trip to Tampa to play the Tigers. Terrific times.

Obviously the Orange Bowl would be the top choice of these options but now that Syracuse is officially eligible who would you like to see them play?