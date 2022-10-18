Syracuse football: first down offense vs NC State

We knew the Syracuse Orange would be in for a tough challenge against the NC State Wolfpack defense. We didn’t know that the Wolfpack would slow the pace on offense and limit the possessions in the second half.

Syracuse started fast as they took the opening kickoff and quickly marched down the field to get a touchdown in just over two minutes. Sean Tucker’s 38-yard run was a key play in the drive and also showed some of the vision and burst that catapulted Tucker to the top of the record books in 2021.

Just another day in the office for @seantucker2020 pic.twitter.com/WfVeblTKF1 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 16, 2022

The game slowed down and the Orange struggled on first-down throws but they did enough to hold the halftime lead.

First down offense vs NC State Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Pass (Cooper) 5 Run (Tucker) 3 Run (Tucker) 38 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 0 Pass (Tucker) 9 Pass (Tucker) -6 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 2 Pass (Gadsden) 17 TD Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 5 Run (Tucker) 11 Run (Shrader) 2 Pass (Gadsden) 12 Run (Shrader) -1 Run (Shrader) 5 Run (Shrader) 9 Run (Shrader) 5 Run (Tucker) 0 Run (Shrader) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 10 70 7 Pass 6 11 1.83 Total 16 81 5.06 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 4 9 2.25 Pass 4 26 6.5 Total 8 35 4.38 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 14 79 5.64 Pass 10 37 3.7 Total 24 116 4.83

In the second half, it was really slow going but the Orange scored touchdowns on both their drives. Yes, Syracuse really played an entire half and had two offensive possessions. Not sure the last time that happened, so while the stats don’t jump off the screen, the Orange offense kept the chains moving and cashed in.

On the day, Syracuse was 3 for 4 in the red zone, moving to 26 for 28 on the season. In order to keep the undefeated dream alive at Clemson, the Orange will need to continue to cash in their opportunities to finish drives.