TNIAAM Asks: What’s undefeated at the midpoint of the season feel like?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well this was an unexpected outcome, but definitely a welcome one. The Orange are 6-0 (3-0) and heading into the second half of the season on a high. The past six games have shown us things about this team that we hadn’t expected and growth that has surpassed expectations.

As they head into Death Valley to face Clemson, we’ve got a few questions for you. One looks back on what we’ve seen and the rest are looking forward to what we can hope to see from the rest of the season from this Orange team that has everyone buzzing. Let us know what you think: