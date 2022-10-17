 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football: Orange move up to 14th in both polls

Big test awaits this week

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NC State v Syracuse Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange will travel to face the Clemson Tigers this Saturday. Before the season, no one would have told you that the Orange would be a top-15 team heading into this game.

After defeating NC State 24-9 on Saturday, Syracuse rose four spots in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The #14 ranking is the highest since the Orange were 12th during 2018 season. Prior to that, you’d have to go back to 2001 to find Syracuse holding a top-15 ranking.

Did you realize that the Orange have been ranked more the last seasons than six other ACC programs?

Even if you remove 2018, the Orange would only drop below Virginia (and they’d be just one behind the Cavaliers). If Syracuse can avoid a losing streak they could pass Virginia Tech and inch closer to Pitt and UNC before the season ends.

A win at Clemson and Syracuse could find themselves in the top 10 for the first time since 1996 so dig out your Malcolm Thomas and Keith Bulluck jerseys, find that pair of Champion sweats and let’s go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...