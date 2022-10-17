Syracuse football: Orange move up to 14th in both polls

The Syracuse Orange will travel to face the Clemson Tigers this Saturday. Before the season, no one would have told you that the Orange would be a top-15 team heading into this game.

After defeating NC State 24-9 on Saturday, Syracuse rose four spots in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The #14 ranking is the highest since the Orange were 12th during 2018 season. Prior to that, you’d have to go back to 2001 to find Syracuse holding a top-15 ranking.

Did you realize that the Orange have been ranked more the last seasons than six other ACC programs?

For posterity, the whole ACC’s weeks in AP top 25 since start of 2018:

Clemson (65)

Miami (30)

NC State (25)

Wake (24)

Pitt, UNC (17)

Virginia Tech (14)

Syracuse (11)

Virginia (7)

BC (4)

FSU, Louisville (2)

Duke (1)

GT (0)



SU can sell this to recruits as real, tangible progress. — John Cassillo (@JohnCassillo) October 16, 2022

Even if you remove 2018, the Orange would only drop below Virginia (and they’d be just one behind the Cavaliers). If Syracuse can avoid a losing streak they could pass Virginia Tech and inch closer to Pitt and UNC before the season ends.

A win at Clemson and Syracuse could find themselves in the top 10 for the first time since 1996 so dig out your Malcolm Thomas and Keith Bulluck jerseys, find that pair of Champion sweats and let’s go Orange!