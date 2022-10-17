Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Missouri Was Never 6-0!

The Syracuse Orange are 6-0. Oh and they’re ranked No. 14 in the country. Oh, and they now head down to Clemson to face off in an Atlantic Division battle that may decide the conference. WHAT IS HAPPENING?! Andy, Christian, and Steve break it all down...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- SYRACUSE HAS THE BEST OPENING RECORD SINCE 1987!
- The Dome is loud. Is this one of the best homefield advantage in the country?
- What is the Syracuse offense doing well? Hint: motions and mismatches.
- The offensive line looked much better against NC State than they did against other stout defenses from earlier in the season. What is schematically different?
- Oronde Gadsden appreciation time!
- Defense appreciation time!
- We talk the bad part of the game: injuries.
- Clemson preview: It ain’t pretty.
- Wedding omens. #Vibez
