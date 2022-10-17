What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 7?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Did beating a ranked NC State team make a difference? Let’s find out....
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse is ranked 14th in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week. The Orange moved up four spots in both polls. Clemson is 5th in both polls.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse are up nineteen to the 38th spot with the offense 56th while the defense ranks 30th. The Orange are ranked between Florida St and Pittsburgh. This week’s opponent, the Clemson Tigers rank 15th with their offense 25th and defense 19th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse up eight to 24th between Kansas State and Florida State. The FPI now predicts that the Orange will reach 9 wins with 9% chance to win the ACC Atlantic division. Clemson is 7th in FPI this week.
Syracuse.com
The Orange stays at 3rd in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and North Carolina. Clemson is in the top spot.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up six spots this week and now sits 13th between Oregon and Wake Forest. Clemson is ranked 5th.
The Athletic
The Orange move up six spots this week to 15th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Utah and Penn State this week. Clemson is ranked 3rd.
Syracuse also earns an A+ in the midseason grades
Who would have thought Syracuse would be undefeated in October? Coach Dino Babers and the Orange have been one of the most compelling stories of the season, starting 6-0 for the first time since 1987 and just the third time since 1935. The ultimate test comes at Clemson this week, but what a turnaround it’s been for a team that hasn’t won six games since 2018. — Grace Raynor
ACC Week Six Scores
Clemson 34 Florida State 28
North Carolina 38 Duke 35
Miami 20 Virginia Tech 14
NC State 9 Syracuse 24
ACC Week Eight Schedule
Virginia at Georgia Tech
Pitt at Louisville
Syracuse at Clemson
Duke at Miami
BC at Wake Forest
