What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 7?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Did beating a ranked NC State team make a difference? Let’s find out....

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 14th in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week. The Orange moved up four spots in both polls. Clemson is 5th in both polls.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse are up nineteen to the 38th spot with the offense 56th while the defense ranks 30th. The Orange are ranked between Florida St and Pittsburgh. This week’s opponent, the Clemson Tigers rank 15th with their offense 25th and defense 19th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up eight to 24th between Kansas State and Florida State. The FPI now predicts that the Orange will reach 9 wins with 9% chance to win the ACC Atlantic division. Clemson is 7th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

The Orange stays at 3rd in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and North Carolina. Clemson is in the top spot.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up six spots this week and now sits 13th between Oregon and Wake Forest. Clemson is ranked 5th.

The Athletic

The Orange move up six spots this week to 15th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Utah and Penn State this week. Clemson is ranked 3rd.

Syracuse also earns an A+ in the midseason grades

Who would have thought Syracuse would be undefeated in October? Coach Dino Babers and the Orange have been one of the most compelling stories of the season, starting 6-0 for the first time since 1987 and just the third time since 1935. The ultimate test comes at Clemson this week, but what a turnaround it’s been for a team that hasn’t won six games since 2018. — Grace Raynor

ACC Week Six Scores

Clemson 34 Florida State 28

North Carolina 38 Duke 35

Miami 20 Virginia Tech 14

NC State 9 Syracuse 24

ACC Week Eight Schedule

Virginia at Georgia Tech

Pitt at Louisville

Syracuse at Clemson

Duke at Miami

BC at Wake Forest