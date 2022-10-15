Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 24-9 win over NC State

Syracuse is 6-0.

How the hell did that happen?

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange bended, but did not break against the No. 15 NC State Wolfpack. The Orange defense held strong in front of a sellout crowd and the Orange offense delivered when they needed to as Syracuse is going bowling.

Here’s our takeaways from a historic game:

How would you describe Garrett Shrader in one sentence?

Well let Spencer Hall on Twitter answer that.

Garrett Shrader is the most "something will happen this play dammit" QB — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 15, 2022

When’s the last time you’ve seen Shrader intentionally throw a ball out of bounds? He’s so tunnel-visioned on not losing any yards on any offensive play, for better and worse. That was the biggest reason for his two interceptions in the first half. However, it’s that tenacity to push forward and make something happen that has brought Syracuse to where they are. Whether it’s with his legs or arm, Shrader’s performances are a huge reason the Orange are still undefeated.

Touchdown No. ✌️ for Oronde Gadsden today!



ACCN pic.twitter.com/M2cje8UuMV — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 15, 2022

F*** it, Oronde down there somewhere

Well if Shrader is going to have the “let’s have something happen” mentality, it helps to have a receiver you can trust is going to make something happen. That’s Oronde Gadsden II for Syracuse, and he is most definitely down there on the field somewhere. What’s impressive is that the Orange coaching staff understand that he’s their most dynamic playmaker in the passing game. To dissect that defense in the way he did should make Orange fans very excited for the future.

I’ve won... but at what cost?

Boy you hope Syracuse can survive the coming weeks. Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut left the game with injuries along with Leon Lowery. The Orange depth is better than previous seasons, so the injury bug doesn’t hurt as much. However, you want as much top-end talent as possible on the field, especially with some tough opponents ahead. Hopefully everyone’s alright.