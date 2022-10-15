Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs NC State

Another week is upon us and more tailgating for the home game will be occurring, since the NC State Wolfpack show up on the hill to take on the Syracuse Orange today. It looks to be a nice one on the afternoon, so with the help of our good friends down at Branching Out Bottle Shop, we gave you a smattering of seasons.

Syracuse Area Beer Pick - One of my Kind - Underground Beer Lab

An American double IPA from a local standout. If you’re looking for hops, UBL is one of the best names to track down in the Syracuse area. Some dank hoppiness comes through to coincide with the haziness that comes with this one. Pineapple and citrus notes at the forefront give this 8% ABV offering some balance.

NC State Adjacent Beer Pick - Devil’s Path IPA - Catskill Brewery

So we checked all around the shop yesterday and couldn’t find a worthy North Carolina beer or one with wolf in the name that made sense (Little Wolf from Zero Gravity would have been a winner), but we did see this logo for Devil’s Path, named for the Catskill’s most harrowing trail, and it screamed “not quite wolfpack, but we’ve got an animal and the right colors.”

Random Beer of the Week - Hello Gourd-geous - District 96 Beer Factory

The New City, New York Brewery put out a pumpkin beer just like everyone else under the sun. However, theirs was a definitive standout. Their exact description:

So we took Photo Ops base and changed 100% of it, put lots of pumpkin in it, then DDH’d the f$&! out of it with cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. Liquid Pumpkin Pie.

All of these things are true and it actually works.

***

How about you, though? What are you drinking this weekend?