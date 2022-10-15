Syracuse football: ACC Championship odds, Week 7

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange are still undefeated and will hopefully stay that way when the final whistle blows this evening. While they had the previous week off, every other ACC football team played, creating a bit of a shakeup in rankings and Championship chances.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Orange are now tied for third-best odds to take home the conference title. SU, Wake Forest, and the University of Miami are all at +2000, trailing only No. 4 Clemson (-360) and North Carolina (+650).

It’s no surprise that the other undefeated ACC squad remains at the top of the chart. They’ve had some close calls including one that took two overtimes to settle, but with QB D.J. Uiagalelei playing up to his potential, a once stagnant air attack has pulled a complete 180 and is back to Dabo’s status quo.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels defeated the Hurricanes last week and overtook them as the favorite to represent the Coastal Division. At 5-1, UNC controls their own destiny - and the only team known for wearing Orange that they have to face is Virginia.

‘Cuse has a monster schedule ahead, featuring the likes of No. 15 NC State today, Clemson next week, and Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State, and Wake Forest after that - all teams that currently have winning records. Boston College is probably the only game you can pencil a “W” next to with the utmost confidence. Still, SU has the potential to give Clemson some competition for the Atlantic Division crown, especially if they take care of business and march into Death Valley unbeaten. They’re slight favorites this afternoon but could gain some more traction if QB Devin Leary is confirmed out for the ‘Pack.

Elsewhere in the ACC this week: Miami visits Virginia Tech, FSU hosts Clemson, and UNC dukes it out with the Blue Devils in Durham. All three have lines under one score, so keep an eye out for some tight finishes.

