Syracuse football: NC State predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange enter tomorrow’s game against the NC State Wolfpack looking to go 6-0, stay in the ACC Atlantic race and earn bowl eligibility. Can the Orange knock off a Top 20 program looking to keep their own ACC title dreams alive?

What do we think will happen in Saturday’s game? Let’s get to the predictions...

Christian

Syracuse 17, NC State 13

I don’t know how it happened, but I talked myself into a Syracuse win. As you’ll probably read through this prediction piece, this comes with the caveat that assumes Devin Leary is unavailable to play. A refreshed Syracuse offense should come out fresher than NC State, who is coming off two wars against Clemson and Florida State. NC State’s offense gets predictable with Jack Chambers under center and it’s the Mob that wins the game for the Orange.

(If Leary plays and is more than 50%, this is a NC State 20-14 win).

Mike

Syracuse 27, NC State 16

A capacity crowd combined with a Wolfpack team most likely missing their field general means the Orange will stay undefeated. Both offenses will struggle to find traction early on, with the Pack front seven giving Sean Tucker little breathing room and the ‘Cuse secondary clearing the skies. Eventually the Orange will do just enough on the ground to open up the passing game and nab a narrow lead, then a defensive touchdown late in the 4th seals the deal.

Steve

Syracuse 24, NC State 20

Orange defense holds strong against a banged up NC State offense and keeps them out of the end zone late to send this one home with a Syracuse victory. Don’t expect this to be an offensive showcase, but it may open up as the game progresses. Dino breaks the bye-week curse and we’re on our way to a bowl six games into the year. *Christian’s caveat is important above. If Leary is playing, the score probably flips in my book as well.

Andy

Syracuse 23, NC State 20

My biggest concern is the running defense that has yet to look great against P5 opposition gets gashed in a low tempo effort by NC State to counteract the loss of Leary. The counterpoint: I think that Garrett Shrader now has a better rapport with the receiving group to open up the offense more, and that Syracuse’s special teams edge keep the ‘Pack working on longer fields, and Szymt happens in the final minutes to give the Orange the win.

Kevin

Syracuse 20, NC State 17

I’m assuming Devin Leary is out for this game and I think in the end the fact that NC State can’t fully engage their weapons at wide receiver is the difference. This game is going to be a battle between two strong defenses and it will likely come down to special teams plays and discipline. Look for Syracuse to use some new offensive looks to move the ball just enough to secure a close win in front of a packed house.

Now it’s your turn. Tell us what you think is going to happen