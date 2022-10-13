1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout Rutgers 50-3

The 1997 Syracuse Orange won their third straight game as they routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50-3. This means Syracuse has out-scored opponents 84-3 in New Jersey on the season so maybe this was the year to move more games to the Garden State.

The win pushed the Orange to 4-3 on the season (1-1 in the Big East) while Rutgers dropped to 0-6 (0-4 in the Big East). It was an odd start as Rutgers tried to surprise Syracuse with an onside kick on the opening kick-off. The Orange recovered and cashed in on a Rob Konrad run for an early lead. Konrad fumbled on the next possession and Rutgers got a field goal to make it 7-3 and that was close as it would get.

Donovan McNabb hit Quinton Spotwood on an 11-yard pass and Syracuse wouldn’t look back. For the second week in a row, McNabb went to the bench in the third quarter but he was able to account for four touchdowns in limited action. He finished 15 of 26 for 244 yards and two touchdowns while adding 60 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Syracuse will look to make it four wins in a row when they return home to face the Temple Owls.