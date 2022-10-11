 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse fall sports update: We’re a football school

We’ll see if Dino can beat Clemson and Wake this fall like Mac’s done

By Kevin M Wall
Steve Haller

So far 2022 has been more treats than tricks for Syracuse Orange sports. Can the Orange keep things hot while the temperatures begin to cool?

Field Hockey

It was a dominant week for the Orange as they beat Stanford 4-0 and Cornell 5-0. Sabine Van den Eijnden recorded a hat trick against the Big Red on a day when Syracuse retired the #9 of Julie Williamson

Syracuse is now 12-2 (2-1 in ACC) on the season and next week they travel to North Carolina to face the top-ranked Tar Heels.

Women’s Soccer

After dropping a 1-0 decision at Boston College, Syracuse found some offense and played to a 2-2 tie at 2nd-ranked Virginia. Koby Commandant’s first collegiate goal tied the game in the 88th minute securing a great road result for the squad.

Syracuse (8-5-1, 1-4-1) will host Clemson this week.

In alumni news, former Syracuse keeper Courtney Brosnan will likely be in goal for Ireland today in their Women’s World Cup playoff vs Scotland. A win would keep the Irish hopes to qualify for the WWC alive.

Volleyball

Syracuse was swept over the weekend by Notre Dame and Louisville dropping the Orange to 4-2 in ACC play. Polina Shemanova broke the school record for career kills in the Louisville match

The Orange will travel to NC State and North Carolina next week.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse lost 2-1 to #22 Cornell but came back over the weekend to knock off #4 Wake Forest 2-0.

There was no letdown on Monday night as Syracuse took care of Loyola by a score of 6-1. The Orange (10-2-1, 4-1) are now on top of the ACC Atlantic with another match against Louisville this week.

Cross-Country

The top 15 squads will face some stiff competition at Friday’s Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational. How loaded are these fields? Take a look...

Ice Hockey

Syracuse was swept by St. Lawrence this week, falling 2-0 and 5-3 to the Saints. In the 2-0 loss, goalie Arielle DeSmet recoded 43 saves including her 1,500th career stop.

The Orange have another home and home this week with Clarkson as they once again use the non-conference schedule to test themselves before heading into CHA play.

