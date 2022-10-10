Syracuse football: Depth chart against NC State shows minimal changes after the bye-week

With the NC State Wolfpack looming on the horizon, the Syracuse Orange are looking to move to 6-0 on the year and remain undefeated in conference. It is the hope that, contrary to past precedent, coming off the bye week will help the Orange accomplish that goal and it will likely do so with approximately the same squad that the Orange saw play against Wagner last week.

Looks like the only depth chart shuffle this week is the swapping of Mark Petry to tackle and Joe Cruz interior to guard. #SYRNCS pic.twitter.com/SKGOd7XUPB — Steve Haller (@DutchHart) October 10, 2022

It seems the only change of note on the depth chart itself is the switch of Joe Cruz and Mark Petry on the second offensive line unit. This could just be indicative of where the two have played most recently, as they’re effectively swapping spots. This also reflects where each player saw time against Wagner. As always, these depth charts are a look to the past.

During that Wagner game, the Orange also lost Dennis Jaquez Jr. for the year with a lower body injury. While he wasn’t on the projected depth chart, he was depth at a position that absolutely could use some on the defensive line.

Of note, Derek McDonald is still listed as the starting Sam linebacker, but maintains the “OR” designation with Anwar Sparrow. McDonald has missed the last two games with injury after stepping up to fill the shoes of Stefon Thompson who was lost for the year, early in the season. Sparrow has filled in the spot well these past two weeks and it’s to be seen what happens after McDonald returns from injury.