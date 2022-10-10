The Syracuse Orange head into one of the biggest games at the Carrier Dome since... well since NC State rolled into town in 2018. The No. 18 ranked Orange square off with the No. 15 ranked Wolfpack in a game that will tell us a lot about the state of the program, so naturally the podcast previews this matchup as well as another football program on the hill about to do something special.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Pregler is lost, shocker. No football is bad for him.

Just because the Orange weren’t playing doesn’t mean futbol didn’t happen on the hill!

Deep dive into the week of SU Men’s Soccer, who knocked off No. 4 Wake Forrest at home after an odd loss to No. 25 Cornell.

No. 18 Syracuse Orange lol

NC State’s QB situation and how it impacts the NC State running game.

Should Syracuse use the pistol more often?

