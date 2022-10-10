Syracuse football: What’s college football saying about the Orange after week six?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Did the bye week impact how Syracuse was viewed? Let’s take a look

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 18th in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week. The Orange moved up four and three spots respectively.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse inch up one to the 57th spot with the offense 61st while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Oregon St and Michigan St. This week’s opponent, the NC State Wolfpack rank 32nd with their offense 71st and defense 12th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up three to 32nd between Washington and Iowa State. The FPI continues to predict that the Orange will reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility still at 99.5%. NC State is 26th in FPI this week.

Syracuse.com

The Orange moves up to 3rd in the weekly ACC rankings in between Wake Forest and NC State.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up three spots this week and now sits 19th between Kansas and Illinois. NC State is ranked 16th.

The Athletic

The Orange move up two spots this week to 21st in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between this week. which places them between Utah and Illinois. NC State is ranked 18th.

In their ACC Power Rankings, Syracuse is 4th between NC State and Florida State.

ACC Week Six Scores

Louisville 34 Virginia 17

Virginia Tech 29 Pitt 45

North Carolina 27 Miami 24

Duke 20 Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 31 Boston College 3

Army 10 Wake Forest 45

Florida State 17 NC State 19

ACC Week Seven Schedule

Clemson at Florida State

North Carolina at Duke

Miami at Virginia Tech

NC State at Syracuse