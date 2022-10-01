Syracuse football: Orange move to 5-0 for first time since 1987

We didn’t think the Syracuse Orange would have any trouble with the Wagner Seahawks but I don’t know if we thought it’d be this easy. The Orange were dominant and efficient on offense while the Mob had things locked down on defense.

Garrett Shrader finished the day 17-17 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. His 100% completion percentage sets a new Syracuse school record.

Sean Tucker finally broke out with 23 carries for a career-high 232 yards and three scores, plus one anxious moment in the second half when he stayed down after a run. It does appear he’s ok and with a bye next week let’s hope #34 will be at 100% when the Orange welcome NC State to the Dome.

Dino Babers says there was no conversation/consideration of pulling the offensive starters any earlier in the game than they were.



"I believe (Tucker's) okay," he says in another answer. "We'll continue to move on."

The injuries to Tucker and Denis Jaquez, Jr were the only real negatives about today’s game. Syracuse scored on eight of ten possessions in the game. The two they didn’t score on were the ones where they ran out the clock in each half. Shrader was not only accurate but he was decisive as he spread the ball around, showing some zip on throws to the sideline.

5-0 for the first time since 1987!

The Orange defense got an interception from Duce Chestnut which he returned for a touchdown and Wagner only managed 50 yards for the entire game, which turned out to be a yard for every minute played.

LeQuint Allen ended the day with 112 yards on four carries as he scored his first career TD and almost broke one for 95 yards in the 2nd half. Umari Hatcher and DeVaughn Cooper scored their first career Syracuse touchdowns on throws from Shrader.

Syracuse heads into the bye week needing just one more win to reach bowl eligibility. The Orange will get this rest before they head into the gauntlet starting with NC State on October 15th. This victory also gives Syracuse a 42-29 record during Homecoming games.