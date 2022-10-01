Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs Wagner

Another week, another game, and somehow another later game. That should give ample time for a gameday beer or so before the Syracuse Orange take on the Wagner Seahawks today at 5pm. While the Orange are hoping for a cakewalk, we’re not going light on this review. As always the picks are assisted by our good friends at Branching Out Bottle Shop in Camillus. On to the brews:

Syracuse Area Beer Pick: Willow Rock Brewing - Hoi Hoi Hoi!

Its September. That means it’s Oktoberfest time. Some folks look for pumpkin spice in the fall, other wait for märzen season. I am one of those people. Great balance, strong malt, great for a fall tailgate.

Wagner Area Beer Pick: Threes Brewing - Vliet

Its not Staten Island, but it’s close. I’d assume I shouldn’t say that to a Staten Islander, but distance wise by Syracuse standards it’s next door A great Pilsner that always hits the spot and is readily available, at least in the northeast. Threes is another eminently consistent brewery that keeps putting out quality product.

Random Beer of the Week: Lawsons Finest Liquids - Big Hoppy

A black IPA because it’s a lost art of a style. Great hop profile, malty backbone, in general a real drinkable beer. You can’t go wrong with Lawsons, they’ve been in the game for years and stil knock it out of the park. Sip of Sunshine still holds up as one of the best IPAs around and this adds to the pantheon.

———

So what are you drinking? Let us know in the comments.