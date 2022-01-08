GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-7, 1-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will complete its two-game road trip, facing off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Winston-Salem shortly.

Syracuse looks to get back on track after dropping its first two ACC games of the new year, losing in back-to-back games to Virginia and Miami. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is off to its best start in years despite its soft schedule. The Deacs defended home court earlier in the week against Florida State.

Syracuse is 9-1 all-time against Wake Forest, having won the last four. These two teams did not play each other last season due to Syracuse’s covid pause last December. Wake Forest is a five point favorite at home in this one.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.