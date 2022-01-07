Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-7, 1-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-2)

Day & Time: Saturday, January 8, 2 p.m. ET

Location: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Line: Will be updated morning of game

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse), WatchESPN, Watch YES Network

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Wake Forest Blog: Blogger So Dear

Rivalry: 9-1, Syracuse

Current Streak: 4, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Wake Forest met for the first time very recently in the 2001 Preseason NIT tournament. Syracuse won 74-67 with DeShaun Williams scoring 23 points.

Last Meeting: You could’ve confused the last meeting between Syracuse and Wake Forest back in 2020 for this season. Syracuse gave up a couple of double digit leads but started trading leads during the last six minutes of the game. Eventually Brycen Goodine cleaned up an Elijah Hughes missed three-pointer and hit a layup at the death of the game to give Syracuse a 75-73 win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,090-416) | Wake Forest - Steve Forbes (second year - 18-19)

Coach Bio: Forbes played his college basketball at Southern Arkansas. His coaching career started at Southwestern Community College where he was an assistant for two seasons before taking over as the program’s head coach for two years. He then moved to Barton County Community College as an assistant for two seasons before also taking over as the program’s head coach for three seasons.

Forbes made the move to Division I and bounced around as an assistant with Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Illinois State, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He was fired from Tennessee as a part of the NCAA recruiting violations scandal surrounding Bruce Pearl. Forbes returned to junior college as the head coach of Northwest Florida State for two seasons before returning to Division I as an assistant with Wichita State.

Forbes got his first Division I head coaching job with East Tennessee State in 2015. He won at least 24 games with East Tennessee State in five seasons, winning the Southern Conference twice. His success there led him to take over at Wake Forest in 2020.

Last Year: The timing of Forbes joining the program was not great with the bumpy COVID season. Wake Forest finished second to last in the ACC with a 3-15 conference record, losing the last eight games of the season.

Last Game: Wake Forest put the clamps down on Florida State on Tuesday. The Seminoles only shot 24.2% from the floor and 16% from three as the Demon Deacons 76-54.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Alondes Williams is exploding in his final season of college basketball. He transferred from Oklahoma where he averaged less than seven points per game in two seasons with the Sooners. Now with Wake Forest, he’s averaging 20.1 points per game and has scored double digits in every game so far this season.

If Syracuse Wins: Thankfully, back on track.

If Syracuse Loses: Which multiversal timeline did we stumble upon where Syracuse is under .500 in January.

Fun Fact: Syracuse beat Wake Forest back in 2018 for its first-ever ACC tournament win. That victory is special among our hearts at TNIAAM because it is the birth of the Marek Dolezaj Pizza trend.