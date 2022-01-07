FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2021-22 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Students: 5,285 students who might end up on The Bachelor/Bachelorette in the future

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Steve Forbes is having a good time with this casual attire. He’s shown up looking like a Wake Forest parent pulled from the stands to coach and then this homage to Dan Flashes.

I clearly need to step up my game day look this season! @ForbesWakeHoops pic.twitter.com/pPwZ9OBroP — Jim Fitzpatrick (@ehscoachfitz) November 13, 2021

Jim Boeheim is over the loud shirt phase and because of his keen understanding of fashion analytics he’s probably over the script Cuse crewnecks....which is a shame.

Advantage: Wake

Uniforms:

Wake’s home uniform is this but in white. Apparently it’s so non-descript that no one takes photos at their home games this year. Syracuse will be in road orange and hopefully they were washed thrice to get the stink of that second half out of them.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoDeacs

Simple and clean.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

AX Armani Exchange Milan-Italian Lega Basket Serie A (Kostas Mitoglou) vs Phoenix Fuel Masters- PBA - Governors Cup (Paul Harris)

We’ve used AX Armani Exchange but we make an exception for Kostas Mitoglou......just so we can go opposite of him.

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Steve Forbes dresses like the cool Dad while Jim Boeheim just glares at him from along the sideline. Alondes Williams does Alondes Williams things throughout the game and foul trouble forces Syracuse to use their bench. Bourama Sidibe makes some positive contributions but Carter Whitt hits multiple 3s down the stretch to push Wake to an 87-82 victory. Jim Boeheim tells the media after the game that he didn’t help on Williams because Dino Babers told him he has to trust his guys to win those one-on-one battles. He then adds “He’s an idiot for suggesting that and I’m a bigger idiot for listening to him....”