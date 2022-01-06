Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: What’s ailing Syracuse men’s basketball? (And can it be fixed?)

Rather than talk about exactly what’s happening during what wound up being another Syracuse Orange men’s basketball loss on Wednesday night, we discussed the team’s larger problems all season and how they can be fixed — if at all.
- The MBB team is a lot of successful individual parts, with minimal cohesion
- Wide receiver coaching search and lingering offseason football questions
- Recent Syracuse postseason success has blinded us to larger issues
- Unlike previous years, are there any levers left for Jim Boeheim to pull?
- SU’s 2022 football schedule seems like it sets up a struggle, even if the team improves
- RIP to Greg Robinson
