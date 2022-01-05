GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-6, 1-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 3-0)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gets ready for its second road game in the state of Florida this season, set to take on the Miami Hurricanes from Coral Gables.

Syracuse owns a 20-9 all-time series edge against Miami, including a 3-1 record over its last four meetings. Still, Miami is favored by two points in this matchup. These teams closely resemble one other in terms of efficiency (KenPom) as Miami and Syracuse are both top-25 offensive efficiency teams yet 200-level defensive efficiency squads.

Should Syracuse pull the minor upset, Jim Boeheim would pick up the 990th* win of his career as he attempts to become the first coach in college basketball history to reach 1,000 wins twice.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.