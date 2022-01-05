Syracuse vs. Miami: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-6, 1-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 3-0)

Day & Time: Wednesday, January 5, 8 pm ET

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

Line: Syracuse is a small two-point underdog to Miami per DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Miami Blog: State of The U

Rivalry: 20-9, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse went to overtime in Florida during its first meeting against Miami on December 28, 1963. The Orange edged out an 86-85 victory with Dave Bing scoring 29 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse found its shooting stroke against Miami last season, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 40% from three. Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points in the 83-57 win for the Orange.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,090-415) | Miami - Jim Larrañaga (11th year - 211-133)

Coach Bio: Larranaga played his collegiate basketball at Providence, where he finished his career as the program’s fifth-leading scorer at the time. Immediately after graduating in 1971, Larranaga joined Terry Holland at Davidson for his first coaching job. He would then move to D-II American International College to become the team’s head coach. After two years, Larranaga reunited with Holland at Virginia to serve on his staff once again. He would stay with the Cavaliers for seven years before moving to Bowling Green for his first D-I head coaching job.

Larranaga would become the second-winningest coach in Falcons history and coached future NBA player Antonio Daniels. He would then move to George Mason in 1997. During the 2005-06 season, Larranaga led the Patriots to the Final Four, beating defending champions UConn along the way. After leading George Mason to its fifth NCAA tournament appearance under him in 2011, Larranaga went to Miami to become the program’s head coach.

Larranaga found immediate success at Miami by winning the ACC tournament in his second season with the Hurricanes. Miami would make it to the Sweet 16 in that year’s NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes have made the NCAA tourney four times under Larranaga.

Last Year: Miami found some notable wins in the 2020-21 season in Purdue and Louisville, but the Hurricanes massively struggled in ACC play. Miami went 4-15 in conference play and finished third from the bottom in the ACC. The Hurricanes found some upset wins over Pitt and Clemson in the ACC but eventually lost to Georgia Tech. Miami didn’t make the NCAA tournament.

Last Game: Miami scored over 90 points for the second straight game as the Hurricanes out-shot Wake Forest 92-84. Miami shot 61.5% from the floor and went 9-18 from three.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: While teams are tempted to focus on Isaiah Wong, Kameron McGusty is right there to take his place. McGusty leads the team with 18.3 points, shoots 50.3% from the floor and 39.7% from three.

If Syracuse Wins: It’s not quite the Heat, but not five… not six… not seven… not eight…

If Syracuse Loses: I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but someone switched the coaches before the game started.

Fun Fact: Larry David will portray the winning coach of this game in an upcoming film… maybe.