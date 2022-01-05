Syracuse ice hockey takes Battle at the ‘Burgh title

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team came back from their holiday break and started 2022 in winning fashion. Syracuse won the Battle at the ‘Burgh tournament in Pittsburgh last weekend defeating Boston University and St. Cloud State to move to 7-9-5 on the season.

Syracuse took out Boston University in a shootout in the opener thanks to the winning goal from Shelby Calof. On Sunday the Orange beat St. Cloud St 5-2 behind Tournament MVP Arielle DeSmet’s play in net. DeSmet made 63 saves in the two games and was also named the CHA Goaltender of the Week for her efforts.

On offense the Orange were paced by Abby Moloughney who had three goals and an assist. Calof added a goal against St. Cloud and both players were also honored by the CHA this week. Lauren Bellefontaine was named the CHA’s Forward of the Month for December.

Syracuse is back in action this weekend at Minnesota State before they return home and back to CHA conference games the following week.

In alumni news, three former Orange players were named to the Premier Hockey Federation’s All-Star Showcase. Congratulations to Lindsay Eastwood, Allie Munroe and Shiann Darkangelo on their selections.